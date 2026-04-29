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Cars & Bikes Auto News Force Motors Reports Strong Fy2025 26 Results; Domestic Wholesales Rise 20%

Force Motors reports strong FY2025-26 results; domestic wholesales rise 20%

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2026, 19:10 pm
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  • Force Motors reports record FY26 revenue and profits, driven by van leadership and strong domestic growth.

Force Motors
Force Motors recorded its highest-ever revenue and profitability in FY2025–26.
Force Motors
Force Motors recorded its highest-ever revenue and profitability in FY2025–26.
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Force Motors has reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, registering its highest-ever full-year revenue and profitability in FY2025–26.

The company said its performance was driven by consistent execution across quarters, improved operating leverage, and growth across product segments. It further highlighted an improvement in earnings quality, supported by a more balanced product portfolio and improved absorption of fixed costs.

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During FY2025–26, Force Motors recorded a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in overall domestic wholesales. The company continued to maintain its leadership in the van segment, with the Traveller platform accounting for over 70 per cent market share consistently through the year.

Growth was further driven by its premium mobility portfolio, with the Urbania range improving by over 100 per cent during the period. In addition, the Trax platform saw over 70 per cent increase in volumes, driven by demand in rural and semi-urban markets.

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The company also claimed having strengthened its presence in institutional and defence segments, including delivering on key orders for specialised applications for the Indian armed forces.

Furthermore, Force Motors maintained its zero-debt status during the financial year, reflecting its focus on financial discipline and capital allocation.

The company stated that growth remained broad-based across its key platforms, with continued dominance in the van segment alongside expansion in premium passenger mobility and emerging markets.

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First Published Date: 29 Apr 2026, 19:10 pm IST
TAGS: auto sales commercial vehicles force motors

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