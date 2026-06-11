F1 stakeholders approve power unit changes for 2027-28

Formula 1 is set for another round of technical changes, with the FIA and key stakeholders agreeing on revisions to the Sport ’s power unit regulations for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The proposed measures aim to address concerns that emerged during the early races of the 2026 campaign, particularly around energy management under the new engine framework.

The package has been developed jointly by the FIA, Formula One Management (FOM), teams and power unit manufacturers. It will now be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval on June 23 in Macau.

More combustion engine power planned

One of the biggest changes is a gradual increase in the contribution of the internal combustion engine (ICE). Under the proposal, ICE output would rise from 400 kW (around 536 bhp) in 2026 to 420 kW (563 bhp) in 2027 and 450 kW (603 bhp) in 2028.

Fuel flow allowances are also set to increase. The proposed rules would allow a 5 per cent rise in fuel energy flow from 2027, followed by a 13 per cent increase in 2028 compared with the 2026 baseline.

These adjustments are intended to reduce the operational challenges identified under the current regulations while maintaining competitive racing.

Also Read : FIA tweaks F1 energy management rules ahead of Japan qualifying

Electrical system contribution reduced

While combustion engine output is expected to increase, the electrical side of the powertrain will see a rebalancing. Maximum MGU-K power is proposed to fall from 350 kW in 2026 to 300 kW (402 bhp) from 2027 onwards.

However, the maximum power available in overtake mode would remain unchanged at 350 kW (469 bhp) across all three seasons.

At the same time, energy harvesting capability is set to grow. The maximum harvesting rate would increase from 350 kW in 2026 to 375 kW in 2027 and 400 kW in 2028.

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Revised power balance

The planned changes would gradually shift the balance between combustion and electrical power. The current 53:47 split between ICE and MGU-K contribution in 2026 would move to 58:42 in 2027 before reaching 60:40 in 2028.

According to the FIA, the objective is to make qualifying sessions more flat-out while preserving the racing characteristics delivered by the new regulations. The package also includes updates covering power unit supply arrangements, race operations and related financial regulations.

The governing body said the amendments are a continuation of the collaborative approach used to create the 2026 rules and are intended to provide teams and manufacturers with sufficient time to prepare for the revised framework.

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