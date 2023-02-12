Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which claims to bring down the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to three hours, significantly down from the current travel time of five hours. This stretch spans 245 kilometres and is an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The stretch is a crucial part of the 1,380-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is one of the crown jewels of the road network in India.

Built at the cost of more than ₹12,150 crores, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway covers 160 kilometres in Haryana and passes through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. It covers 11 villages in the Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in the Nuh district. This stretch is directly connected with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna.

Like the other parts of the much-hyped expressway connecting the national capital with the business capital of India, the Sohna-Dausa stretch is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future, depending on the traffic volume. Once completed, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will bring down the travel time between the two metro cities to 12 hours, which is half of the current 24 hours taken to travel between these two mega-cities.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through six different states, which are Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The expressway will connect key cities like Delhi, Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. Once completed, this is going to be the longest expressway in India, and it will benefit 13 shipping ports, eight large airports and eight multi-nodal logistics parks across the country.

