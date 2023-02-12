HT Auto
In pics: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch opens today

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is currently under development, advances one step with the completion of the Sohna-Dausa stretch.
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2023, 11:03 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating 246 km Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating 246 km Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating 246 km Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating 246 km Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday,
The Sohna-Dausa stretch is claimed to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to three hours from the current five hours.
The Sohna-Dausa stretch is claimed to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to three hours from the current five hours.
The Sohna-Dausa stretch is claimed to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to three hours from the current five hours.
The Sohna-Dausa stretch is claimed to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to three hours from the current five hours.
This stretch comes as an integral part of the under-development Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
This stretch comes as an integral part of the under-development Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
This stretch comes as an integral part of the under-development Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
This stretch comes as an integral part of the under-development Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been built at the cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,150 crores.
The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been built at the cost of ₹12,150 crores.
The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been built at the cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,150 crores.
The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been built at the cost of 12,150 crores.
This stretch will be directly connected with the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway -- from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna.
This stretch will be directly connected with the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway -- from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna.
This stretch will be directly connected with the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway -- from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna.
This stretch will be directly connected with the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway -- from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna.
This stretch comes as an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.
This stretch comes as an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.
This stretch comes as an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.
This stretch comes as an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.
Once completed the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through six different states and will connect several major cities of north and west India.
Once completed the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through six different states and will connect several major cities of north and west India.
Once completed the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through six different states and will connect several major cities of north and west India.
Once completed the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through six different states and will connect several major cities of north and west India.
This stretch, like the other parts of the expressway, is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future, depending on traffic.
This stretch, like the other parts of the expressway, is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future, depending on traffic.
This stretch, like the other parts of the expressway, is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future, depending on traffic.
This stretch, like the other parts of the expressway, is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future, depending on traffic.
