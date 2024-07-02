Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield sell 73,141 units in June.

Royal Enfield has announced that they have sold 73,141 motorcycles in the month of June 2024 as against 77,109 motorcycles sold during the same month in the previous financial year. Royal Enfield exported 7,024 motorcycles during the month as compared to 9,614 during the same period last year.

Royal Enfield is currently preparing to launch Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market. It is based on the Himalayan 450 but where the Himalayan is an adventure tourer, the Guerrilla will be a roadster. It will use the same underpinnings but there will be a few tweaks.

For instance, the wheel sizes would be different and it would come with alloy wheels instead of spoked wheels. The tyres would also be tubeless which would provide peace of mind to the customer. The instrument cluster on the higher variants would also be borrowed from the Himalayan 450 whereas on the lower variants, the instrument cluster would be taken from the Scram 411. The fuel tank would be a different unit that would be a smaller unit than the Himalayan.

The engine will be the same Sherpa 450 unit. It is Royal Enfield's first liquid-cooled engine that puts out 39 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 40 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Speaking about the performance for the month of June 2024, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, "We remain steadfast on our long term plans and are making considerable progress towards the same. This year will be an exciting one for Royal Enfield, as we have several new launches planned that will significantly strengthen our product portfolio. This month, our highly anticipated roadster - the Guerrilla 450 - will be launched across the world, and we are very excited about the possibilities it will unlock for us in the middle weight category."

