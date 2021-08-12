Bookings for Simple One e-scooter to start on August 15 for 1,947

Bengaluru-based EV startup Simple Energy will open bookings for its first electric scooter Simple One on August 15, the day the scooter will be launched. Customers will be able to book the e-scooter 5 pm onwards on the company's official website at a refundable token amount of ₹1,947.

The value of the booking amount signifies the year of independence of the country and goes well with the launch date of the e-scooter. Simple Energy informed that the pre-booked orders will be given priority when the delivery of the e-scooter begins.

Revealing more information about Simple One's 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack ahead of the launch, the company informed that the gray-coloured portable battery pack will weigh over six kilograms and has been custom-built for Indian customers. Its detachable and portable nature will make it convenient to charge the battery at homes.

The electric scooter gets a top speed of 100 kmph and it can sprint from 0 to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds. It claims to provide a range of 240 kilometres in eco mode on a single charge. Simple Energy recently launched its EV charger, called Simple Loop that can charge an scooter up to 2.5 km of range in a span of 60 seconds. Simple Energy also plans to install more than 300 public fast chargers across the country in the upcoming months.

Simple One will be launched in 13 states across the country in the first phase including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, among others. The company plans to invest over ₹350 crores in the next two years to increase its footprint across the country. It had earlier hinted that the e-scooter's price could be between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh. However, various state subsidies and FAME II benefits could make the product even cheaper.