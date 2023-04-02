HT Auto
BMW Motorrad introduces iFace in its motorcycles to increase security

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2023, 15:45 PM
BMW Motorrad has become the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to bring a face recognition system to its models. Called the BMW iFace, this system offers facial recognition of the rider’s face along with an iris-cornea comparison of the eyes to ascertain the identification. The brand has developed this technology in collaboration with Dr Gerhard Lesjoh, who is the head of the leading institute for ophthalmology at the University of Munich.

This face recognition system is equipped with the latest 3D technology which is further integrated into the motorcycle's TFT display. This system is not visible from the outside. The premium motorcycle manufacturer informs that the process is carried out by means of stripe projection, a technology that has been used for many years for example in reverse engineering. When the rider removes the helmet, the system scans the face three-dimensionally and biometrically.

Following this, the system compares the three-dimensional image with a data record stored in the system. If it matches, the ignition, steering lock and other locking functions get released and the rider can start the bike. The 3D scanning is done through infrared scanning and hence this can also be done in the dark.

To double up on security, a rider can also go for iris-cornea scanning. This authentication option enables the system to identify the owner even with the helmet on, as only the iris and cornea are scanned. After the scanning, the information is compared with the stored data. This option also uses infrared technology.

In case of attempted theft, the system sends an eCall to the emergency service. The BMW Motorrad Call Centre also receives a message about the situation through a special code. The scanned data whether it be the face or eye along with the current geographical position data are transmitted to the international central database of the Federal Police authorities.

