In pics: This BMW bike costs whopping ₹31.5 lakh. Here's why
BMW Motorrad India has launched the top-end version of the R 18. It is called R 18 Transcontinental and is priced at ₹31.5 lakh ex-showroom. The dealerships have started accepting bookings.
BMW Motorrad India has launched the R 18 Transcontinental in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹31.50 lakh ex-showroom. BMW is bringing it to India as a CBU only.
The dealerships of BMW Motorrad have already started accepting bookings for the R 18 Transcontinental.
The motorcycle is powered by a 1,802 cc boxer engine that produces 89 bhp at 4,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm.
BMW Motorrad says that more than 150 Nm is available from 2,000 – 4,000 rpm. All this torque is transferred to the rear wheel using a 6-speed gearbox using a shaft drive.
BMW is also using an anti-hopping clutch to eliminate rear wheel hop. BMW Motorrad also offers reverse gear as an optional extra.
BMW R18 Transcontinental comes with three riding modes. There is Rain, Roll and Rock.
As standard, the motorcycle comes with Active Cruise Control, Traction Control, Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill Start Control, Keyless Ride, Electronic Cruise Control and Adaptive lighting.
BMW R18 Transcontinental weighs a massive 427 kg with all the fluids. The fuel tank has a capacity of 24 litres.
Braking duties are done by twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed callipers.
The cockpit is designed classicaly to suit the theme of the motorcycles. There are four analogue circular instruments and a 10.25-inch TFT colour display.
R 18 Transcontinental consist of six loudspeakers and a booster from Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 sound system.
First Published Date: 23 Mar 2023, 14:14 PM IST
