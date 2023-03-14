This customised BMW Motorrad bike looks like an intergalactic model

If space had a police department, officials would have had motorcycles resembling this model
This is a customised BMW R 18 B which is called Heavy Duty
Living up to its name, a father-son duo created this model for Daytona Bike Week
Donning the Kodlin style, this personalised motorcycle features modified frame and air suspension
The front face sports a mudguard made of sheet metal which covers the 21-inch front wheel of the bike
The team has created a new sheet metal tank that is longer than the original, flows in shape and has indentations on the sides
The seat has also been readjusted to fit the restructured upper body
The makers redid the steering head along with the triple clamps to fit the caster despite changing the steering angle
The bike's side cases are fitted with loudspeakers from Marshall along with an amplifier