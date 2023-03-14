This customised BMW Motorrad bike looks like an intergalactic model

Published Mar 14, 2023

If space had a police department, officials would have had motorcycles resembling this model

This is a customised BMW R 18 B which is called Heavy Duty  

Living up to its name, a father-son duo created this model for Daytona Bike Week

Donning the Kodlin style, this personalised motorcycle features modified frame and air suspension

 The front face sports a mudguard made of sheet metal which covers the 21-inch front wheel of the bike

The team has created a new sheet metal tank that is longer than the original, flows in shape and has indentations on the sides

The seat has also been readjusted to fit the restructured upper body 

The makers redid the steering head along with the triple clamps to fit the caster despite changing the steering angle

The bike's side cases are fitted with loudspeakers from Marshall along with an amplifier
