BMW Motorrad GS Experience 2026 announced with 9 city training schedule

BMW Motorrad has announced the schedule for its GS Experience 2026 rider training programme in India. The two-day training initiative will be conducted across nine cities throughout the year and is aimed exclusively at owners of BMW GS adventure motorcycles.

The GS Experience is structured as a skill development programme focused on off-road riding techniques and real-world adventure scenarios. It will be offered in two levels, with Level 1 designed for riders new to off-road riding and Level 2 intended for those with prior experience who want to improve their control on challenging terrain.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars BMW R 12 1170 cc 1170 cc 19.6 kmpl 19.6 kmpl ₹ 21.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW Z4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 87.90 - 92.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW M8 4395 cc 4395 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.44 Cr Compare View Offers BMW iX 111.5 kWh 111.5 kWh 635 km 635 km ₹ 1.21 - 1.40 Cr Compare View Offers BMW i4 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 590 km 590 km ₹ 72.50 - 77.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X5 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹93.60 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr Compare View Offers

For 2026, BMW Motorrad will conduct the programme in Chandigarh, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai. Each session will accommodate a total of 40 riders, split between Smart CC riders on the G 310 GS and Core category riders on GS models with engines of 650 cc and above. Both groups will train simultaneously on separate tracks.

The Level 1 module focuses on fundamentals such as correct riding posture, motorcycle familiarity, enduro steering, emergency braking, riding on slopes and basic off-road manoeuvres. Riders who successfully complete this stage become eligible for Level 2 training.

Level 2 is aimed at improving rider confidence and technique on more demanding surfaces such as sand, gravel and uneven slopes. Training includes exercises like tight cornering, off camber riding, uphill and downhill control, recovery techniques on slopes and the use of Enduro Pro riding mode where applicable. These sessions are conducted under the supervision of BMW Motorrad International Instructor Academy certified trainers.

According to BMW Motorrad, the programme combines classroom style briefings with practical riding sessions on mixed surfaces, including tarmac and off road sections. Safety protocols are emphasised throughout, with mandatory protective riding gear and strict adherence to instructor guidelines.

The GS Experience 2026 calendar begins in February and concludes in October, with dates spread across the year to accommodate different regions. Interested riders can register through their nearest BMW Motorrad dealership.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: