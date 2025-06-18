HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bioenergy Can Cover 50% Of India's Fossil Fuel Needs By 2030, Says Nitin Gadkari

Bioenergy can cover 50% of India's fossil fuel consumption in 5 years: Nitin Gadkari

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2025, 09:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Nitin Gadkari re-emphasises the need of cleaner fuel technology.

Toyota flex-fuel
Nitin Gadkari re-emphasises the need for cleaner fuel technology.
Toyota flex-fuel
Nitin Gadkari re-emphasises the need for cleaner fuel technology.
View Personalised Offers on
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Bioenergy can cover 50 per cent of India's fossil fuel requirements in the next five years, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. he urged the Indian automobile industry to undertake research and development on alternative fuels. The minister also said that air pollution has become a major problem, and one of the key contributors to this is fossil fuel. He also pointed out that the transport sector is responsible for 40 per cent of air pollution in the country because of fossil fuels.

Gadkari's comment comes at a time when the automakers in India have been aggressively working on various cleaner powertrain technologies, including battery electric propulsion systems, hybrid powertrains, CNG, etc. Speaking of that, he said that a lot of research and innovation are going on in fuel and automobile engineering. "We need to protect our ecology and environment, and fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a carbon-neutral country," PTI quoted Gadkari as saying.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Honda Cb300f Flex-fuel (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Engine Icon293.52 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 Flex Fuel (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
Engine Icon249 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.30 - 10.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 8.90 - 14.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 14 - 18.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

He further stated that bioenergy can cover 50 per cent of India's fossil fuel consumption in five years, which is very important because 22 lakh crore is being spent on the import of fossil fuel. The minister also said that the country is working on different fuels like ethanol, flex engine, methanol, biodiesel, bio LNG, CNG, electric and hydrogen. Ethanol is already being blended up to 20 per cent in petrol, he reportedly added. "The future of the automobile industry is very good, and today there is a huge potential for all types of new research," Gadkari said further.

Speaking further, he said the domestic automobile sector is an important industry which has created crores of jobs and boosted exports. "This is the industry which has a maximum export of 3 lakh crores, which is economically very important for our country. It has already created 4.5 crore jobs for young talents," Gadkari said. Players like Bajaj, TVS, and Hero export 50 per cent of their production, he added.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2025, 09:33 AM IST
TAGS: ethnol CNG electric vehicle EV flex fuel petrol diesel Nitin Gadkari MoRTH

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.