Bajaj Chetak incident brings back EV fire concerns. Key tips you must follow to prevent an electric vehicle fire

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2024, 10:52 AM
Electric vehicles bursting into flames is nothing new and the latest addition to the list of EV fires is the Bajaj Chetak incident that took place in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra last week. A Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was found spewing smoke, which was possibly due to a fire on the battery pack of the EV. Bajaj Auto has started an investigation into the matter. This incident has again brought the concerns about the risks of fire involving electric vehicles to the fore.

For decades, the internal combustion engine (ICE) propelled vehicles that run on combustible fuels such as petrol and diesel have been known for being vulnerable to fire incidents. However, with the rapid rise of electric vehicles over the last few years, the electric vehicles' vulnerabilities towards fire incidents have become unfolded. Yes, electric vehicles are not immune to fire incidents even if they don't run on petrol or diesel.

Fires in electric vehicles are not common but draw a considerable amount of attention when they happen. The main cause behind EV fire is the high energy concentration in the battery packs, The high voltage battery packs hold a lot of energy in a small area. If the battery pack is affected, it can cause a short circuit inside, starting a series of events called thermal runaway, which results in the battery pack producing more heat than it can handle, leading to a fire. Approximately 95 per cent of electric vehicle battery fires are categorized as ignition fires, while the remaining five per cent result from a vapour cloud explosion.

Various factors, such as physical damage due to accidents, manufacturing defects, battery malfunctions, repairs, arson, external fires, or overheating, can result in an electric vehicle's battery catching fire.

If you own an electric vehicle, you must be aware of such risks that can result in an EV fire. Here are some simple yet useful tips you must follow to prevent your electric vehicle from catching fire.

Wait for the EV to cool down before charging

Plugging in an electric vehicle for charging right after ending a journey is not right, as lithium-ion cells are still hot for an EV back from a trip. After ending a journey, make sure to let the battery cool down a bit before plugging it in for charging. This allows the electric vehicle's battery pack to cool down in an effective way and prevent EVs from catching fire.

Avoid exposure to heat

Avoiding exposure to heat is a highly effective method of reducing electric vehicle fire risks. Prolonged exposure to the sun could be bad for electric vehicles, as the heat emitting from sunrays can trigger exothermic reactions and increase heat inside an electric vehicle. Hence, it is always recommended to avoid parking an EV under direct sunlight. If a covered parking is not available at least try to find a shade.

Charge in an area with shade and proper ventilation

While being charged, the lithium-ion battery pack onboard an electric vehicle gets heated. Charging the EV in humid weather conditions may cause problems as it results in venting and swelling in certain battery cells. Hence, it is recommended to charge the EV in a shaded spot and the charging area should have proper ventilation.

Driving habits matter

Driving habits of a driver not only impact fuel efficiency but also the health of a vehicle. Rash driving over rough terrains can result in negative impacts on the battery pack. Also, driving over nails, pointy stones or any sharp object can damage the battery pack. Just because you have a swanky electric SUV doesn't mean you can take it for offroading.

Use genuine OEM-provided chargers

Using the right charger is a crucial factor in ensuring the thermal safety of an electric vehicle. Buying an EV charger from the aftermarket could be disastrous as it may not be compatible and safe enough to work with your electric vehicle. Hence, it is always recommended to use a genuine charger provided by the OEM.

Avoid draining out or overcharging

A battery pack is the most important component of an electric vehicle. Also, most fires in EVs originate from the batteries. Experts advise the charge level of an EV battery should be between the range of 20 and 80 per cent. Make sure the battery charge level is not completely drained out as well as it should be overcharged.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2024, 10:52 AM IST
