Smoke from Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, manufacturer says incident being probed

A video of smoke emanating from a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has gone viral, after which leading two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto said the incident is being probed. The video posted on social media X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user shows smoke coming out of an electric scooter, apparently a Bajaj Chetak model, at a busy traffic signal on Jalna Road.

PTI has reported that the fire brigade deployed a team immediately to douse the smoke after the incident was reported. The report further revealed that two farmers, Bhagwan Chavan and Ravindra Chavan from Varvandi village had come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to purchase water pipes. While they were waiting at the traffic signal, they noticed that smoke was coming out of their Bajaj Chetak electric scooter.

The electric scooter was taken aside and a fire brigade team was called from the Seven Hills fire station. The team sprayed water over the electric scooter and the smoke stopped. After the video went viral, Bajaj Auto reportedly took cognisance of it and started a formal investigation. “We have been informed of a thermal incident. The matter is being investigated," a spokesperson of Bajaj Auto reportedly told PTI. The reason behind the smoke from the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is still unknown.

EVs are as vulnerable to fire as ICE vehicles

The incident of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter spewing smoke has brought back concerns about fire risks involving electric vehicles. The conventional petrol or diesel-run internal combustion engine (ICE) propelled vehicles have been known for being vulnerable to fire incidents for decades, due to the combustible fuel they use. However, it has been proven that electric vehicles too are not immune to fire incidents.

The electric vehicles use high voltage battery cells for propulsion energy, which carries combustible chemicals and in certain cases, the electric vehicles too can catch fire. In the last couple of years, multiple EV fire incidents have been reported, involving both electric cars and electric two-wheelers. The automakers have been working on new battery technologies that promise to come safer with lower vulnerabilities to thermal incidents.

