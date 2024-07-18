Automotive news recap, July 17: Major stories that you may have missed

Are you passionate about staying informed about the latest in the automotive industry but find it challenging to keep up? HT Auto empathizes with you. The ever-evolving world of automobiles is constantly on the move with new developments and it could be a bit difficult to stay updated with everything that happens in the industry. However, worry not, you can rely on us to provide you with the most important updates from Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

TVS' Norton Motorcycles to launch six bikes by 2027, confirms India launch

British iconic bike maker Norton Motorcycles, owned by India’s TVS Motor Company, has announced its expansion plans. The motorcycle manufacturer has revealed its plan to bring six new bikes to the market over the next three years. Also, the company has revealed its plan to launch Norton bikes in the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz India introduces customised finance options for buyers

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced a new initiative, the "Wishbox" campaign, aimed at expanding access to its luxury car range. This programme offers a variety of financial solutions designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of potential Mercedes-Benz car buyers.

Mahindra XUV 3XO's base variant MX1 starts reaching dealerships

The Mahindra XUV 3XO base variant MX1 has now started reaching dealerships across India. Priced at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the new base variant of the SUV sits along with other trims like MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury.

BMW recalls more than 1,100 cars in US over airbag issue

BMW is recalling 1,145 vehicles in the US over a potential issue with the driver's airbag exploding during deployment, caused by Takata airbag inflators. The NHTSA stated the defect could result in sharp fragments injuring occupants, with affected airbags to be replaced free of charge.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450-based Guerrilla 450 launched

Royal Enfield has launched the new Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market after the success of the Himalayan 450 that was launched last year. Both motorcycles share a few components. The price of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 starts at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is introductory. Bookings in India are open now and test rides and retails would start from 1st August.

