Mahindra XUV 3XO gets new base variant MX1. Check details.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO base variant has now started reaching the dealerships across India. The variant is called MX1 and it is priced at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With its introduction, the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s starting price fell significantly from ₹9.99 lakh, which is the ex-showroom of the MX2 Pro Petrol. As of now, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in nine distinct variants – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was first launched in April 2024, and at the time, deliveries of the compact SUV were rolled out in a phased manner, where only the mid to high end variants were available for purchase. The availability of the MX1 variant not only reduces the 3XO’s base price to make it more accessible but also refreshes the lineup and adds more options for the prospective customers.

XUV 3XO MX1: Key highlights of the base variant

The base variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered with the sole engine option of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit which comes with multi-point fuel injection and is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. The turbo-petrol unit is capable of generating 109 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

The MX1 variant brings essential features such as six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, hill assist, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). The Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 additionally features LED DRLs and taillights, halogen projector headlamps, rear seat centre armrest, accessory power outlets and electronically adjustable seats.

The XUV 3XO was built as a replacement for the XUV 300 in order for Mahindra to challenge its rivals within the compact SUV segment. Having started deliveries of the 3XO at the end of May, the Indian carmaker sold 10,000 units of the SUV within a week. The 3XO beat its rivals, such as the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue in the first month of sales.

The 3XO went on to perform so well in the Indian market that it went on to be one of the best-selling models from Mahindra’s lineup of SUVs. The top-of-the-line variant, AX7 L TGDI Petrol, is offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine that makes 129 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The 3XO AX7 L along with other high-end variants come with ADAS as well as advanced internet features, such as Google/Alexa connectivity and SOS button.

