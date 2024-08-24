HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Focused On Making Thiruvananthapuram Global Automotive Tech Hub: Kerala Industries Minister

Focused on making Thiruvananthapuram global automotive tech hub: Kerala Minister

By: PTI
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2024, 18:33 PM
  • The minister also assured that young people will receive the technical training needed to fully leverage these opportunities.
Honda Plant China
(Image used only for representational purpose)
Honda Plant China
(Image used only for representational purpose)

Kerala government is focused on making the state capital a global automotive technology hub, state Industries Minister P Rajeev said on Thursday at the inauguration of software company Acsia Technologies's new global headquarters and research and development centre here.

Rajeev also noted that the state has achieved the required level of digital literacy and emphasised the role played by Acsia Technologies in this, a statement issued by the software company said.

"Over the past decade, Kerala has seen significant growth across various sectors. The government is now focused on making Thiruvananthapuram a global automotive technology hub," the minister is quoted as having said in the statement.

The minister also assured that young people will receive the technical training needed to fully leverage these opportunities and that the global automotive conclave, scheduled for November in Thiruvananthapuram, will be a key milestone in advancing these efforts, the statement said.

Acsia Technologies, a global leader in automotive software specialising in Digital Cockpits and Displays, e-Mobility, and Telematics inaugurated its new Global Headquarters and Research and Development Centre at the Embassy Taurus TechZone in Technopark Phase III here.

At the event, the minister also launched Acsia Copilot, named ‘Lila,’ a generative AI-based developer assistant for automotive software, the statement said.

"'Lila' is an innovative solution that automates routine coding tasks, enabling developers to focus on more complex and creative aspects of software development," it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jijimon Chandran, Founder and CEO of Acsia, is quoted as having said that the world’s leading automakers trust Acsia to keep their production programmes on track.

"Thiruvananthapuram is on the threshold of becoming a global hub for automotive technology, and at Acsia, we are proud to lead this movement. Collaborating with the government and partners like CII Kerala, we are determined to position our capital city as a world leader in automotive innovation.

"Establishing a global automotive technology hub here is crucial for providing high-quality jobs and driving economic growth across the state," he said, according to the statement.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2024, 18:33 PM IST
TAGS: city auto industry auto sector Automotive tech

