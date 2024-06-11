Which is the top variant of NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro? The top variant of NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro is the 60 V 55 Ah.

What are the key specifications of the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro? The NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 54 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.68-3.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro have, and what is the price range? The NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 60 V 28 Ah is priced at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 60 V 55 Ah is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro? The NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.68-3.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 54 km on a single charge.