NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro price starts at ₹ 58,100 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro comes in 2 variants. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro's top variant is 60 V 55 Ah.
₹58,100*
35-40 Kmph
54 Km
₹1.1 Lakhs*
35-40 Kmph
134 Km
|Model Name
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
|Sokudo Rapid
|Zelo Zaeden Plus
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹58,100 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹79,889
₹88,900
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
1.68-3.3 kWh
2.21 kWh
2.4 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
|Range
54 km
100 km
100-120 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
