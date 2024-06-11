HT Auto
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus starting price is Rs. 55,200 in India. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus is available in 2 variant and
55,200 - 77,625*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.54-1.92 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range190 km
Charging time6-8 Hrs.
View all Accelero Plus specs and features

About NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

Latest Update

    NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Alternatives

    Zelo Zoop

    Zelo Zoop

    45,900 - 86,900
    Check Latest Offers
    Accelero PlusvsZoop
    Zelo Knight

    Zelo Knight

    49,900 - 91,900
    Check Latest Offers
    Accelero PlusvsKnight
    UPCOMING
    Hero Electric AE-8

    Hero Electric AE-8

    70,000 Onwards
    Check AE-8 details
    View similar Bikes
    Yulu Wynn

    Yulu Wynn

    55,555
    Check Latest Offers
    Accelero PlusvsWynn
    Ampere Magnus

    Ampere Magnus

    49,999 - 65,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Accelero PlusvsMagnus
    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro

    76,848
    Check Latest Offers
    Accelero PlusvsPraisePro

    NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Variants & Price

    NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus price starts at ₹ 55,200 and goes up to ₹ 77,625 (Ex-showroom). NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus comes in 2 variants. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus's top variant is Lithium Ion.

    Lead Acid
    55,200*
    25 Kmph
    190 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    Lithium Ion
    77,625*
    25 Kmph
    190 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity1.54-1.92 kWh
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range190 km
    Charging Time6-8 Hrs.
    View all Accelero Plus specs and features

    NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
    		Zelo ZoopZelo KnightYulu WynnAmpere MagnusOkinawa PraisePro
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹55,200 - 77,625
    ₹45,900 - 86,900
    ₹49,900 - 91,900
    ₹55,555
    ₹49,999 - 65,990
    ₹76,848
    Battery Capacity
    1.54-1.92 kWh
    1.54 kWh
    1.54 kWh
    51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
    38.25 Ah
    2.0 kWh
    Range
    190 km
    65-140 km
    60-140 km
    68 km/charge
    45.0
    88 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular NIJ Automotive Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  NIJ Automotive Bikes

      Explore Other Options

      NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus FAQs

      The top variant of NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus is the Lithium Ion.
      The NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 190 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.54-1.92 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium Ion is priced at Rs. 77,625 (ex-showroom).
      The NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.54-1.92 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 190 km on a single charge.
      The NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

