Which is the top variant of NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus? The top variant of NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus is the Lithium Ion.

What are the key specifications of the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus? The NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 190 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.54-1.92 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus have, and what is the price range? The NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium Ion is priced at Rs. 77,625 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus? The NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.54-1.92 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 190 km on a single charge.