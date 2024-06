Best NIJ Automotive Bikes Price List (2024) in India Model Name Ex-Showroom Price NIJ Automotive Flion ₹ 57,788 - 76,763 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus ₹ 55,200 - 77,625 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 ₹ 49,731 - 73,326 NIJ Automotive QV60 ₹ 54,625 - 77,050 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro ₹ 58,100 - 1.1 Lakhs Rs. 49,731. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

