Which is the top variant of NIJ Automotive Accelero R14? The top variant of NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 is the Lithium Ion.

What are the key specifications of the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14? The NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 180 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.54-1.92 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 have, and what is the price range? The NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium Ion is priced at Rs. 73,326 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for NIJ Automotive Accelero R14? The NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.54-1.92 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 180 km on a single charge.