NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 price starts at ₹ 49,731 and goes up to ₹ 73,326 (Ex-showroom). NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 comes in 2 variants. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14's top variant is Lithium Ion.
₹49,731*
35-40 Kmph
180 Km
₹73,326*
35-40 Kmph
180 Km
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.54-1.92 kWh
|Charging Point
|6-8 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|180 km
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|Model Name
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
|Sokudo Plus
|Sokudo Dhansu
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹49,731 - 73,326
₹59,889
₹59,889
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
1.54-1.92 kWh
2.21 kWh
1.8 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.536 kWh
|Range
180 km
70-105 km
60-110 km
68 km/charge
45.0
130 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
