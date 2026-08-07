In 2026 Ampere Reo or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 70-80 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Ampere
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 59,900
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.