NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
1/15
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
2/15
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
3/15
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
4/15
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
5/15
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
6/15

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Specifications

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 starting price is Rs. 49,731 in India. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 is available in 2 variant and
49,731 - 73,326*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Specs

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Accelero R14 starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 sits in the Scooter segment in the ...Read More

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium Ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1720 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
180 km
Max Speed
35-40 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.54 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

News

The new BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful and packs a more sophisticated suspension than its predecessor
New BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer launch confirmed on June 13
6 Jun 2024
The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
5 Jun 2024
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also based on the J-platform sharing the same 349 cc engine and other components but is targeted at younger buyers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants explained
4 Jun 2024
Kawasaki’s solution for the Versys and Eliminator hybrids involves moving the battery above the engine, freeing up space under the seat. This allows for a more traditional design, which is particularly important for maintaining the low-slung cruiser look of the Eliminator.
Kawasaki set to expand hybrid technology with two new models. Check details
3 Jun 2024
The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will be available in a single KRT paint scheme
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.10 lakh
31 May 2024
View all
  News

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Variants & Price List

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 price starts at ₹ 49,731 and goes up to ₹ 73,326 (Ex-showroom). NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 comes in 2 variants. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14's top variant is Lithium Ion.

Lead Acid
49,731*
35-40 Kmph
180 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Lithium Ion
73,326*
35-40 Kmph
180 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

