In 2026 Benling India Kriti or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Benling India
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|60 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|6-8 Hrs.