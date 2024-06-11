|Battery Capacity
|1.54-1.92 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|120 km
|Charging time
|6-8 Hrs.
NIJ Automotive QV60 price starts at ₹ 54,625 and goes up to ₹ 77,050 (Ex-showroom). NIJ Automotive QV60 comes in 2 variants. NIJ Automotive QV60's top variant is Lithium Ion.
₹54,625*
25 Kmph
120 Km
₹77,050*
25 Kmph
120 Km
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.54-1.92 kWh
|Charging Point
|6-8 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|120 km
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|Model Name
NIJ Automotive QV60
|Zelo Zoop
|Zelo Knight
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹54,625 - 77,050
₹45,900 - 86,900
₹49,900 - 91,900
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
|Battery Capacity
1.54-1.92 kWh
1.54 kWh
1.54 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
|Range
120 km
65-140 km
60-140 km
68 km/charge
45.0
88 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
