Which is the top variant of NIJ Automotive QV60? The top variant of NIJ Automotive QV60 is the Lithium Ion.

What are the key specifications of the NIJ Automotive QV60? The NIJ Automotive QV60 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.54-1.92 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the NIJ Automotive QV60 have, and what is the price range? The NIJ Automotive QV60 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium Ion is priced at Rs. 77,050 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for NIJ Automotive QV60? The NIJ Automotive QV60 is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.54-1.92 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.