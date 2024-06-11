Which is the top variant of NIJ Automotive Flion? The top variant of NIJ Automotive Flion is the Lithium Ion.

What are the key specifications of the NIJ Automotive Flion? The NIJ Automotive Flion is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.54-1.92 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the NIJ Automotive Flion have, and what is the price range? The NIJ Automotive Flion offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium Ion is priced at Rs. 76,763 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for NIJ Automotive Flion? The NIJ Automotive Flion is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.54-1.92 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.