Airbags have become an integral part of all the modern passenger vehicles enhancing safety of occupants

Published Feb 22, 2024

Owing to rapidly evolving consumer demand, auto OEMs have started offering multiple airbags even in mass-market models

Many mass-market cars now come equipped with even six airbags as standard feature

Here are some SUVs in India priced at around 10 lakh that come equipped with six airbags as standard safety feature

Priced between 8.15 lakh and 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom), Tata Nexon is equipped with six airbags as a standard safety feature

One of the most feature equipped cars in its segment, Kia Sonet gets six airbags as standard fitment across variants

Priced between 7.94 lakh and 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Hyundai Venue too gets six airbags as standard fitment in all trims

Exter gets a loads of class-leading features and it comes equipped with six airbags as standard fitment across all the trims

Priced from 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia Seltos gets six airbags as a standard safety fitment across all the variants

Priced from 11 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai Creta too gets six airbags as a standard fitment across all the variants
