Owing to rapidly evolving consumer demand, auto OEMs have started offering multiple airbags even in mass-market models
Many mass-market cars now come equipped with even six airbags as standard feature
Here are some SUVs in India priced at around ₹10 lakh that come equipped with six airbags as standard safety feature
Priced between ₹8.15 lakh and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom), Tata Nexon is equipped with six airbags as a standard safety feature
One of the most feature equipped cars in its segment, Kia Sonet gets six airbags as standard fitment across variants
Priced between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Hyundai Venue too gets six airbags as standard fitment in all trims
Exter gets a loads of class-leading features and it comes equipped with six airbags as standard fitment across all the trims
Priced from ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia Seltos gets six airbags as a standard safety fitment across all the variants
Priced from ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai Creta too gets six airbags as a standard fitment across all the variants