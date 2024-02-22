Kia Sonet to Tata Nexon: Top SUVs around ₹10 lakh with six airbags as standard
- Several SUVs in the mass-market segment come equipped with six airbags as a standard safety feature, offering better safety to the occupants.
With the rapidly evolving consumer preference in India, even mass-market cars are witnessing increasing penetration of premium features. At the same time, active and passive safety features are getting more traction from buyers as the focus on automotive safety has received a boost over the last few years. Driven by this rapid transformation, car manufacturers are propelled to introduce a wide range of safety features in their products, including mass-market offerings, which used to be limited to high-end models before.
One such safety feature is six airbags. In many modern cars in the mass-market segment, six airbags now come as standard equipment, not limited to the top-end variants, like it used to be before. Blend this with the trend of intense demand for SUVs across the country, and you can get some really good deals in terms of a safe car.
Here are the top five SUVs in the Indian market that come priced around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) and get six airbags as standard.
Tata Nexon has been one of the most popular cars in the Indian market since its inception for the first time in 2017. The compact SUV has set a new benchmark in the car safety segment by scoring a five-star NCAP crash test, which continues even in the facelifted model's regime as well that was launched last year. Priced between ₹8.15 lakh and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated iteration of Tata Nexon comes equipped with six airbags as a standard feature across all the variants.
Seltos was the first car Kia introduced in India and since then it remains the South Korean auto giant's bestseller. This Hyundai Creta rivalling SUV comes loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features that not only enhance its premium quotient but increase convenience and safety for the driver and other occupants as well. Priced from ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Seltos gets six airbags as a standard safety feature across all the variants.
Hyundai launched the Exter SUV in India in 2023 as one of the most affordable SUVs in India that gets a wide range of features. Hyundai Exter was launched with many class-leading features like a factory-fitted dashcam. This SUV too gets six airbags as standard across all the variants, ensuring better safety for the occupants and it is priced between ₹6.13 lakh and ₹10.28 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Sonet is the automaker's most affordable SUV in India, which competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others. This compact SUV is equipped with arrange of features such as 360-degree camera among others. One of the key safety features onboard this compact SUV is six airbags as standard. The Kia Sonet is available in India at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Priced between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai Venue is another SUV in this list with six airbags as standard safety feature. This compact SUV is among the bestselling SUVs in India amid the rising demand in this segment. The compact boxy design along with host of upmarket features enhance appeal of this SUV.