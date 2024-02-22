Kia Sonet to Tata Nexon: Top SUVs around 10 lakh with six airbags as standard

With the rapidly evolving consumer preference in India, even mass-market cars are witnessing increasing penetration of premium features. At the same time, active and passive safety features are getting more traction from buyers as the focus on automotive safety has received a boost over the last few years. Driven by this rapid transformation, car manufacturers are propelled to introduce a wide range of safety features in their products, including mass-market offerings, which used to be limited to high-end models before.

One such safety feature is six airbags. In many modern cars in the mass-market segment, six airbags now come as standard equipment, not limited to the top-end variants, like it used to be before. Blend this with the trend of intense demand for SUVs across the country, and you can get some really good deals in terms of a safe car.

Here are the top five SUVs in the Indian market that come priced around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) and get six airbags as standard.