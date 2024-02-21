Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Cars under ₹15 lakh in India with 360-degree camera
Modern cars are increasingly becoming feature-packed as the consumer preference for more feature-loaded cars is increasing fast. The influx of advanced technology-aided safety and convenience features has increased significantly in the last few years. This has opened the floodgate of new features in modern cars. One such feature is the 360-degree camera, offering the driver a complete surround view of the vehicle, significantly enhancing driving safety, especially in congested and tricky areas.
Earlier, the 360-degree camera used to be available in premium high-end cars. However, with the increasing penetration of modern hi-tech features in mass-market cars, driven by consumer demands, many mass-market passenger vehicles under the ₹15 lakh pricing slab come equipped with this feature.
Here are five affordable, popular and value-for-money cars under ₹15 lakh equipped with 360-degree cameras.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the bestsellers from the automaker. This upmarket hatchback is sold through the car manufacturer's Nexa premium retail network and competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 etc. Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback's top-end Alpha trim comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, available at a starting price of ₹9.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon compact SUV is one of the best-selling models in Indian passenger vehicles. It is positioned in a segment that has been witnessing intense competition and ever-rising demand over the last few years thanks to the SUV mania that has taken over the world. The updated iteration of the Tata Nexon that was launched in India in 2023 comes with a wide range of safety features, which helped this compact SUV score a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The SUV now comes with a 360-degree camera, which is available from its Creative+ trims, available at a starting price of ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
One of the most feature-packed SUVs in its segment, the Kia Sonet sits in the compact SUV segment and competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue etc. One of the interesting and hi-tech features of the Kia Sonet compact SUV is the 360-degree camera, which enhances its safety by offering the driver a complete surround view of the vehicle. The 360-degree camera is available from the GTX+ trims of the SUV, available at a starting price of ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Fronx came to India in 2023 after being showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 as a crossover of Baleno premium hatchback. Sold alongside its hatchback sibling through the Nexa retail network, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a host of features and one of them is the 360-degree camera. This key safety and convenience feature is available in the top-end Alpha trim of the upmarket crossover, which is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and available at a starting price of ₹11.47 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is also positioned in the same segment as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. This compact SUV has been instrumental for Maruti Suzuki to ramp up its market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This no-nonsense SUV comes with a 360-degree camera for better convenience for the driver. The feature is available in the top-end trim ZXI+, which comes priced at ₹12.58 lakh (ex-showroom).