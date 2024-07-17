Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, roadster based on Himalayan 450, launched at Rs…

Royal Enfield has launched the new Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market after the success of the Himalayan 450 which was launched last year. It is important to note that the Himalayan is the donor model for the Guerrilla 450 so both motorcycles do share a few components. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been priced at ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom introductory. Bookings in India are open and test rides and retails would start from 1st August.

The Guerrilla 450 is offered in three variants - Analogue, Dash and Flash. Where the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is an adventure tourer, the Guerrilla 450 is a roadster that is meant to run around the city. So, it gets slightly aggressive ergonomics with a lower handlebar and a bit rear-set foot pegs.

There is a circular LED headlamp that we have seen on the new Royal Enfield motorcycles. The tail lamp and the exhaust unit have been carried over from the Himalayan 450. However, there is a difference in the seat. It is now a single-piece unit instead of a split setup. The fuel tank is also smaller because the Guerrilla will mostly be doing city duties.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Specs

Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the Sherpa 450 engine that is doing on the Himalayan 450 as well. It is a 452 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 39.52 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. However, it is expected that Royal Enfield will use a different engine map for the Guerrilla 450.

The Guerrila 450 will be available in three variants.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Features

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets the same all-digital instrument cluster as the Himalayan 450 which comes with support for Google Maps. However, on the lower variant, there is an analogue instrument cluster with a digital display with Tripper pod which is being used on the Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650 and other motorcycles. There is also a USB port to charge mobile devices and hazard lights. Royal Enfield is offering two riding modes, ride-by-wire technology and LED lighting.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Hardware

Royal Enfield is using a tubular frame with the engine as stressed member. It is suspended by 43 mm telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There is 140 mm of travel in the front and 150 mm of travel at the rear. Braking duties are being performed by 310 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer that are wrapped in 120/70 and 160/60 tyres.

There are three variants and six colour options on offer with the Guerrilla 450.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Dimensions

The Guerrilla 450 has a wheelbase of 1,440 mm and ground clearance of 169 mm. The seat height is of 780 mm and it weighs 185 kg with all the fluids topped up. The fuel tank capacity is of 11 litres.

