Automotive news recap, July 12: Major stories that you may have missed

Are you passionate about staying informed about the latest in the automotive industry but find it challenging to keep up? HT Auto empathizes with you. The ever-evolving world of automobiles is constantly on the move with new developments and it could be a bit difficult to stay updated with everything that happens in the industry. However, worry not, you can rely on us to provide you with the most important updates from Friday, July 12, 2024.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition revealed

Ducati has revealed a new limited edition of the Panigale V2. It is called Superquadro Final Edition and the manufacturer will only make 555 units for the whole world. It is expected that a few units of the motorcycle will be allocated for the Indian market as well. However, this information is not yet confirmed. The special edition motorcycle comes with cosmetic upgrades, a new exhaust end cap, swingarm protection, shock protector, chain guard and clutch cover, all made out of carbon fibre. Furthermore, the limited edition bike gets adjustable Rizoma billet aluminium foot pegs and the Italian flag sewn into the seat.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition revealed, limited to only 555 units

India-bound Skoda Kodiaq crash tested

Skoda Auto India has confirmed that they will be launching the new Kodiaq in early 2025. Euro NCAP recently crash tested the Kodiaq and it scored 5 stars. The SUV scored 89 per cent on the adult protection test, 83 per cent on the child protection test, and 82 per cent on the pedestrian protection test while its safety assist features received 78 per cent of overall points.

Also Read : Skoda Kodiaq 2024, set for India launch, secures 5-star safety rating

Ola's CEO responds to Bajaj's CNG motorcycle

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj in 2021 had said he would bet on BET - Bajaj, (Royal) Enfield and TVS and had taken a dig at OATS - Ola, Ather, Tork and SmartE electric two-wheeler makers. It is comment he made once again this week at the launch of the Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle. To this, Bhavish Aggarwal responded on X by saying “Today they’re eating Oats, tomorrow they’ll eat their words".

Also Read : OATS debate is back: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Bajaj Freedom CNG launch

Ola offers big discounts on its electric scooters in July

Ola Electric has announced discounts of up to ₹20,000 on its electric scooters. The discounts are valid till July 17th. The scheme is available on three of its models including the S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X and S1 X+.

Also Read : Ola offers up to ₹20,000 discount on its electric scooters

MG Gloster facelift spied in India

MG Motor India is preparing to launch the facelfited version of the Gloster later this year in the Indian market. The flagship SUV was spotted on Indian roads recently while it was on a test wearing camouflage. Once launched, it would be competing against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming Nissan X-Trail.

Also Read : MG Gloster facelift SUV spotted in spy shot. See what has changed

First Published Date: