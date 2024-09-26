Auto recap, Sept 25: Thar Roxx 4x4 price out, MG Hector & Astor get new editions

HT Auto
HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in India's automotive sectors and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Wednesday, September 25.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed

Pricing for Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants that will be exclusively available with the diesel engine option was revealed on Wednesday. The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 range starts from 18.79 lakh, going up to 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the two-wheel drive version, the MX5 4x4 variant is about 1.80 lakh more expensive. Meanwhile, the top-spec AX7L 4x4 trim is 1.5 lakh more expensive than the 2WD version.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed. Here's how much you have to pay for adventure…

MG launches Hector Snowstorm, Astor Blackstorm editions

JSW MG Motor has introduced two new special edition SUVs ahead of the festive season. The carmaker has introduced Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm editions today, which adds to the special editions of the Gloster SUV launched in June this year. The price of the Hector Snowstorm starts from 21.53 lakh (ex-showroom) while the starting price of the Astor Blackstorm edition is 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first time that MG has introduced the Snowstorm version of its best-selling SUV.

Also Read : MG launches Hector Snowstorm, Astor Blackstorm editions. Check price and what has changed

TVS Raider 125 drum brake variant launched

(Also read: TVS Raider 125 drum brake variant launched, gets more affordable at 84,869)

The TVS Raider 125 commuter motorcycle has received a new entry-level variant priced at 84,869 (ex-showroom). The new base variant brings drum brakes on either end and makes the offering more affordable by a healthy 10,000. The new variant comes right in time for the festive season and amidst newer rivals.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 07:30 AM IST
