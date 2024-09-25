HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed. Here's how much you have to pay

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2024, 16:32 PM
The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 range starts from ₹18.79 lakh and will be exclusively offered with the diesel engine in manual and automatic transmission
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched in the Indian car market, three years after Thar three-door SUV touched down and took off on its success journey. But while Thar enjoys a cult status in the Indian automotive scene, it has always been regarded as an impractical option for the family man, or woman. Thar Roxx is looking to change exactly that.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has grown in dimensions from all sides, compared to the Mahindra Thar. It is now well over 4 meters in length, allowing for a longer wheelbase and hence the addition of the two doors for back-seat passengers. The Roxx also gets an all-new alloy design on the 19-inch wheels.
Thar Roxx gets fairly large windows while the handle for the rear two doors are mounted higher up. The rear quarter glass is now triangular.
While still retaining the iconic face of the Thar, the Thar Roxx sports elements which are incorporated to give it some degree of distinction. Whether it works, or does not, will depend on individual perspectives and perceptions.
The rear profile of Thar Roxx is near similar to that of Thar, save for the updated LED tail lights here.
The Thar Roxx has a very airy cabin and that is largely thanks to the sunroof at the top, light-coloured upholstery everywhere and fairly decent-sized windows on the doors.
Best for two but fairly spacious for even three, the rear-seats of Thar Roxx may not be class-leading among mid-size SUVs but sure is impressive for an off-road vehicle in this category of options.
The attention to details from Mahindra on the Thar Roxx makes the very limited storage space in the vehicle stand out as a jarring drawback. These door pockets are big enough for only smartphones at best.
The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.
There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.
The Thar Roxx gets a wireless charging pad as well as a high-powered Type-C charging points and conventional USB ports.
The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume. But in our test unit, the button to operate it often malfunctioned.
Thar Roxx comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol motor and the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both of these come with manual and six-speed torque converter transmission units but while the 4x4 is only reserved for the diesel version. The diesel engine is also in two state of tunes and comes with Rear-Wheel Drive system as well. 
Our Thar test unit was the diesel with the automatic gearbox and it is instantly evident that there are mechanical updates here as well. Despite its bigger proportions, it now drives better in terms of stability and power buildup while a high drive position further helps its case.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants are available from the mid-spec MX5 trim onwards and only with the diesel engine
Pricing for Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants that will be exclusively available with the diesel engine option were revealed on Wednesday. The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 range starts from 18.79 lakh, going up to 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the two-wheel drive version, the MX5 4x4 variant is about 1.80 lakh more expensive. Meanwhile, the top-spec AX7L 4x4 trim is 1.5 lakh more expensive than the 2WD version.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Engine Specifications

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 is offered with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. On the 4x4 manual variants, the oil burner churns out 150 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 4x4 automatic variants produce 172 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L: Is this the most value-for-money variant?

Mahindra Thar Roxx
The Thar Roxx 4x4 gets the 4XPLOR 4x4 technology comprising a low-ratio transfer case and electronic locking differential for go-anywhere capability
Mahindra Thar Roxx
The Thar Roxx 4x4 gets the 4XPLOR 4x4 technology comprising a low-ratio transfer case and electronic locking differential for go-anywhere capability

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Off-Road Features

The five-door family SUV comes with the 4XPLOR 4x4 technology comprising a low-ratio transfer case and electronic locking differential for go-anywhere capability. The offering comes with a water-wading capacity of 650 mm.

The Thar Roxx 4x4 comes with multiple terrain modes - Snow, Sand and Mud. It also gets adventure statistics on the display that provide real-time off-road performance metrics including the compass, roll and pitch, altimeter, and the two driving modes - Zip and Zoom.

Furthermore, the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with the CrawlSmart feature that allows the driver to maintain a steady low speed without having to keep their leg on the accelerator pedal. Furthermore, the new IntelliTurn feature will lock one of the rear wheels for a tighter turning radius and is particularly useful in off-roading conditions.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 will open online and at dealerships on October 3. Deliveries will commence for the range on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2024, 16:06 PM IST

