Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed. Here's how much you have to pay

Pricing for Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants that will be exclusively available with the diesel engine option were revealed on Wednesday. The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 range starts from ₹18.79 lakh, going up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the two-wheel drive version, the MX5 4x4 variant is about ₹1.80 lakh more expensive. Meanwhile, the top-spec AX7L 4x4 trim is ₹1.5 lakh more expensive than the 2WD version.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Engine Specifications

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 is offered with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. On the 4x4 manual variants, the oil burner churns out 150 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 4x4 automatic variants produce 172 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque.

The Thar Roxx 4x4 gets the 4XPLOR 4x4 technology comprising a low-ratio transfer case and electronic locking differential for go-anywhere capability

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Off-Road Features

The five-door family SUV comes with the 4XPLOR 4x4 technology comprising a low-ratio transfer case and electronic locking differential for go-anywhere capability. The offering comes with a water-wading capacity of 650 mm.

The Thar Roxx 4x4 comes with multiple terrain modes - Snow, Sand and Mud. It also gets adventure statistics on the display that provide real-time off-road performance metrics including the compass, roll and pitch, altimeter, and the two driving modes - Zip and Zoom.

Furthermore, the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with the CrawlSmart feature that allows the driver to maintain a steady low speed without having to keep their leg on the accelerator pedal. Furthermore, the new IntelliTurn feature will lock one of the rear wheels for a tighter turning radius and is particularly useful in off-roading conditions.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 will open online and at dealerships on October 3. Deliveries will commence for the range on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.

