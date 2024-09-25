HT Auto
TVS Raider 125 drum brake variant launched, gets more affordable at 84,869

TVS Raider 125 drum brake variant launched, gets more affordable at 84,869

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2024, 20:53 PM
  • The new TVS Raider 125 base variant brings drum brakes on either end and makes the offering more affordable by a healthy 10,000.
TVS Raider 125 Drum Brake
The TVS Raider 125 now comes with 130 mm drum brakes at either end and gets considerably more affordable
The TVS Raider 125 commuter motorcycle has received a new entry-level variant priced at 84,869 (ex-showroom). The new base variant brings drum brakes on either end and makes the offering more affordable by a healthy 10,000. The new variant comes right in time for the festive season and amidst newer rivals.

TVS Raider 125 Base Variant

The new TVS Raider 125 base variant sticks to the essentials in terms of equipment. Apart from drum brakes on either end, the commuter gets an LED headlamp with LED DRLs, an LED taillight, a single-piece seat, and two colour options - Striking Red and Wicked Black. The model also gets different alloy wheels over the other variants. The higher variants get a TFT display with the SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system, split seats, and even Marvel-themed graphics as an option.

Also Read : TVS Ronin motorcycle gets a price cut ahead of festive season, new colour

TVS Raider 125 Specifications

Powering the TVS Raider 125 is the 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection tuned for 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear while braking power comes from 130 mm drum brakes at either end. The bike gets two riding modes - Eco and Power - and the latter adds a 10 per cent bump to the top end of the power band.

Also Watch: 2021 TVS Raider: Road test review

TVS Raider 125 Rivals

With the new starting price, the TVS Raider 125’s base variant undercuts nearly most of its rivals. The Honda SP 125 gets a closer starting price of 86,467. Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG start at 95,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2024, 20:53 PM IST
