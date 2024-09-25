MG launches Hector Snowstorm, Astor Blackstorm editions. Check price

JSW MG Motor has introduced two new special edition SUVs ahead of the festive season. The carmaker has introduced Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm editions today, which adds to the special editions of the Gloster SUV launched in June this year. The price of the Hector Snowstorm starts from ₹21.53 lakh (ex-showroom) while the starting price of the Astor Blackstorm edition is ₹13.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first time that MG has introduced the Snowstorm version of its best-selling SUV.

Both MG Hector and Astor lineup already has multiple special edition versions. The price of the Hector Snowstorm edition goes up to ₹23 lakh, which will now sit on top of the lineup. The price of the other versions of the SUV starts from ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Astor SUV, which already has Blackstorm edition, gets a more affordable version of it in the latest launch. The special edition has been introduced in two variants - Select MT and Select CVT. The Backstorm edition price of the Astor SUV goes up to ₹14.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The other variants of the Astor SUV, rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, is priced between ₹9.98 lakh and ₹18.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector Snowstorm: What is different

The Hector SUV, MG Motor's best-selling model in India, gets updated exterior colour scheme in the Snowstorm edition. The SUV will be offered with a Dual-tone theme with white body colour and black roof. It also gets dark chrome accents on the logo and Hector insignia, dark chrome argyle inspired front grille and bumper garnish, piano black roof rails, smoked black finish on the taillights among others. The 18-inch alloy wheels also get all-black treatment contrasted with red brake callipers.

The interior of the Hector Snowstorm also gets updated colour theme inside the cabin. The SUV will be offered with gun metal accents, similar treatment on the console, door handles, steering wheel and AC vents. The Hector Snowstorm continues to get other features like a 14-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel among other features.

MG Astor Blackstorm: What is different

The Blackstorm edition of the Astor SUV comes with cosmetic changes to the standard version. These include an all-black exterior colour theme which reflects on the grille, headlights and bumpers at either ends. The alloy wheels also get black treatment in contrast with the red brake callipers at the front. The Blackstorm insignia is also placed prominently on the fenders at the front on either sides.

The interior of the Astor Blackstorm edition gets reworked theme with Tuxedo Black upholstery with red stitching as contrast. The seats at the front get Blackstorm embossed. The AC vents get Sangria Red accents while the steering wheel and door trims get contrasting red stitchings. MG Motor is also offering JBL speaker system inside the special edition of the SUV.

