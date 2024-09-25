HT Auto
MG Windsor EV starts reaching dealerships, test drive begins today

MG Windsor EV starts reaching dealerships, test drive begins today

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2024, 13:41 PM
  • MG Windsor EV test drive has commenced from 25th September, while booking will officially begin from 3rd October.
Windsor EV
The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack that is smaller than what is on the ZS EV but obviously bigger than the one inside Comet EV. The range, therefore, is also between what the other two MG models claim to offer.
Windsor EV
MG Windsor EV has started reaching dealerships as the test drives of this electric crossover commence today. The electric crossover was launched a few days back with a battery subscription program on offer. The MG Windsor EV was launched at an initial price of 9.99 lakh, while the battery subscription program was introduced at a cost of 3.5 per kilometre. However, the EV is available without the battery subscription program as well, where it costs between 13.49 lakh and 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV: Price, booking and delivery

MG Windsor EV is priced between 13.49 lakh and 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the electric crossover is available at a cheaper cost of 9.99, but this comes with a battery subscription plan, where the customer has to pay 3.5 per kilometre under the battery as a service (BaaS) program. Test drives of the Windsor EV are open from 25th September. The EV is already available for booking unofficially at some select dealerships but official bookings will commence from 3rd October, while deliveries are slated to begin from 12th October.

Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

MG Windsor EV: Colours and variants

MG Windsor EV is available in three different variant options, which are - Excite, Exclusive and Essence. The Excite variant costs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Exclusive and Essence variants come priced at 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The electric crossover is available in four different colour choices, which are - Turquoise Green, Pear White, Clay Beige and Starburst Black.

Upcoming cars in India in 2024

MG Windsor EV: Powertrain

Powering the MG Windsor EV is a 38 kWh battery pack, which paired with an electric motor helps the electric car to churn out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is capable of running up to 331 kilometres on a single charge. The battery pack can be charged completely with a 3.3 kWh charger in 15 hours, while a 7.4 kW charger cuts the charging time by half. Also, MG claims a fast charger can charge the battery pack from 0-80 per cent in less than an hour.

Upcoming EV Cars in India

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2024, 13:41 PM IST
