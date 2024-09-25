MG Windsor EV starts reaching dealerships, test drive begins today

MG Windsor EV has started reaching dealerships as the test drives of this electric crossover commence today. The electric crossover was launched a few days back with a battery subscription program on offer. The MG Windsor EV was launched at an initial price of ₹9.99 lakh, while the battery subscription program was introduced at a cost of ₹3.5 per kilometre. However, the EV is available without the battery subscription program as well, where it costs between ₹13.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV: Price, booking and delivery

MG Windsor EV is priced between ₹13.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the electric crossover is available at a cheaper cost of ₹9.99, but this comes with a battery subscription plan, where the customer has to pay ₹3.5 per kilometre under the battery as a service (BaaS) program. Test drives of the Windsor EV are open from 25th September. The EV is already available for booking unofficially at some select dealerships but official bookings will commence from 3rd October, while deliveries are slated to begin from 12th October.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG G10 Diesel Diesel ₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

MG Windsor EV: Colours and variants

MG Windsor EV is available in three different variant options, which are - Excite, Exclusive and Essence. The Excite variant costs ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Exclusive and Essence variants come priced at ₹ ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The electric crossover is available in four different colour choices, which are - Turquoise Green, Pear White, Clay Beige and Starburst Black.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

MG Windsor EV: Powertrain

Powering the MG Windsor EV is a 38 kWh battery pack, which paired with an electric motor helps the electric car to churn out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is capable of running up to 331 kilometres on a single charge. The battery pack can be charged completely with a 3.3 kWh charger in 15 hours, while a 7.4 kW charger cuts the charging time by half. Also, MG claims a fast charger can charge the battery pack from 0-80 per cent in less than an hour.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: