MG Windsor EV booking begins unofficially. Everything we know about it

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up for the launch of its next major product in India, the Windsor EV. Ahead of its scheduled launch on September 11, the MG Windsor EV's bookings have commenced across at select dealerships unofficially. The upcoming MG Windsor EV is basically a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV, which has been already showcased at the Indonesia Auto Show a few months back.

The JSW MG Motor has already revealed a few details of the upcoming Windsor EV through some digital teasers. Besides that, the spyshots of the test mule of the new electric car have also revealed a few details. With the MG Windsor EV, the SAIC-owned British car manufacturer is aiming to grab a bigger chunk of the rapidly bulging Indian electric vehicle market, where it already sells two electric cars, namely the ZS EV and Comet EV.

Here is a quick look at all the details available so far about the MG Windsor EV.

Watch: Exclusive first look at the India-bound JSW MG Motor Cloud EV

MG Windsor EV: Design

The MG Windsor EV closely follows the design philosophy of the Wuling Cloud EV. The auto company claims that this EV has been named with influence from the famous Windsor Castle in the UK. The MG Windsor EV comes with a look that resembles an MPV. The OEM dubs it as the first Crossover Utility Vehicles (CUV) in India.

In terms of styling elements, the MG Windsor EV gets stacked LED headlamps, a front fender-mounted charging port, flush-fitting door handles, sporty alloy wheels, and an integrated rear spoiler.

Windsor EV is essentially a re-badged version of the Cloud EV that is sold in global markets. Many of the features, including the 15.6-inch infotainment screen, will be carried forward into the India-spec model as well.

MG Windsor EV: Interior

The MG Windsor EV will come with a feature-packed cabin as the automaker has already teased. One of the key highlights inside the cabin of this electric car will be the free-standing mammoth 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will have wireless smartphone connectivity including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other features inside the cabin of the MG Windsor EV will include a 360-degree surround-view camera, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, and airline-type rear seats with 135-degree reclining functions offering a lounge-like vibe. Also, there will be an electric panoramic sunroof.

MG Windsor EV: Powertrain

Powertrain details of the India-bound MG Windsor EV are yet to be revealed. However, in the international market, this electric car is available in two different battery pack options, a 37.9 kWh battery pack and a 50.6 kWh battery pack. The maximum driving range for the car is up to 460 kilometres on a single charge.

Expect the bigger battery pack variant of the MG Windsor EV to make its way into the Indian market, which will get a single motor and churn out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The battery pack will come with a DC fast charging function, which will allow it to be topped up from 0-30 per cent in half an hour.

