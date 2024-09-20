MG Comet EV & ZS EV get more affordable with battery rental option. Check prices

JSW MG Motor India has extended its Battery as a Service (BaaS) program to the Comet EV and ZS EV models in the country. The announcement comes after the recently launched MG Windsor EV became the first electric offering to get the battery rental option in India. The new MG Comet EV gets a massive price drop and now starts from ₹4.99 lakh with the battery rental option available at ₹2.5 per km. The MG ZS EV now starts from ₹13.99 lakh with the battery rental program starting at ₹4.5 per km.

The MG Comet EV now starts at ₹4.99 lakh without the battery as a fixed component, whereas the MG ZS EV gets a bigger drop with a starting price of

Under the BaaS program, customers will need to pay a nominal cost per kilometre for battery usage, without having to pay the total price of the battery itself upfront. Think of it as a pay-as-you-go program for the battery pack. Customers can also avail of the assured 60 per cent buyback value after three years of ownership, ensuring a higher return on investment with the EV.

The MG ZS EV now starts from ₹ 13.99 lakh with the battery rental option starting at ₹ 4.5 per km

Speaking on the unique ownership program, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “With BaaS, we have created a platform for easy ownership, making our EVs more accessible than ever. Given the strong response to Windsor under the BaaS program, we are now extending its benefits to our popular EV models, the Comet and ZS. I am confident that this unique ownership model will further boost EV adoption in the country."

The MG Comet EV is the brand’s most affordable electric offering in the country and promises a range of 230 km (certified) on a single charge. Meanwhile, the MG ZS EV gets a 50.3 kWh battery pack and comes with 461 km (certified) on a single charge. JSW Motor India has partnered with several financial institutions including Bajaj Finserv, Hero Fincorp, Vidyut, and Ecofy Autovert, to ensure a smoother transition to its services.

The new battery rental option makes MG’s electric vehicle lineup more accessible than ever reducing the parity between ICE and EVs in the brand’s stable. The MG ZS EV is now priced on par with the MG Astor (both models share the same underpinnings). Meanwhile, the Windsor EV is more competitively priced starting at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

