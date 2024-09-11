HT Auto
MG Windsor EV launched at 9.99 lakh, gets battery as a subscription option

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2024, 16:03 PM
The MG Windsor EV is an electric crossover utility vehicle and gets an industry-first battery as a subscription option in the passenger vehicle segmen
MG Windsor EV Launch
The MG Windsor EV has been launched as the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor and it is available at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh. The car claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range and bookings are scheduled to open from October 3.
The MG Windsor is the first EV to be offered under the brand's new Battery as Service (BaS) programme which brings a lower sticker price to the customer. Under this, customers will have to pay an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 per km for renting the battery. JSW MG Motor offers the car with lifetime battery warranty for first-time owners with one year of free public charging. 
The Windsor EV is designed to be a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) and it stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The front end is fitted with LED DRLs and headlamps and the car receives a charging inlet above the front right wheel.
The rear end of the MG Windsor sports LED tail lamp units that are connected to each other with a light bar running across. The car has been built to retain the comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV.
On the inside, the MG Windsor EV sports an 8.8-inch driver's display alongside a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car offers over 80 connected features alongside Level-2 ADAS.
The cabin of the Windsor EV aims to offer a first-class lounge experience with Aero Lounge seats in the rear that recline by up to 135 degrees. While the heavy cushioning enhances the level of comfort, the car takes it a step further with the ambient interior lighting and an air purification system.
The front row of the Windsor EV receives a long centre armrest that features an integrated cupholder. The rear seats receive a foldable centre armrest with cupholders.
The MG Windsor receives a panoramic sunroof that the carmaker calls the Infinity View Glass. Passengers get to experience a nine-speaker surround sound system. 
The MG Windsor claims to offer the largest in-segment cargo space of 604 litres. With a wheelbase of 2,700 mm and a width of 1,850 mm, the Windsor EV brings more than enough space for rear occupants without compromising on cargo practicality.  
The MG Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor that makes 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 38 kWh LFP battery pack with prismatic cells and the overall package claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range.
The MG Windsor EV comes with a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with an additional ₹3.5 per km for the battery as a subscription (BaaS)
MG Windsor EV was launched in the Indian car market on Wednesday at a starting price of 9.99 lakh (introductory). The Windsor EV is the third EV from the company - after ZS EV and Comet EV, but its first offering to be available under MG's new Battery as a Service (BaaS) program. Customers will need to pay an additional 3.5 per km for the battery rental, promising a lower acquisition cost on the EV. Bookings open on October 3 while deliveries are set to commence from October 12, 2024.

The new MG Windsor EV is the brand's first launch since JSW acquired a partial stake in the automaker's Indian subsidiary. Unlike the ZS EV, an SUV, and the Comet EV, a two-door microcar, the MG Windsor EV is a crossover utility vehicle that underlines two core areas of strength - a tech-loaded cabin and an opulent space for passengers. The design is a bit unconventional compared to the existing electric options in the Indian car market but the company is banking on families to prefer this particular model owing to its premium feel inside.

Mg Windsor Ev
Essentially a re-badged version of the Wuling Cloud EV available in select global markets, the Windsor EV is largely similar in terms of design, features and drive performance to that particular model. But a closer look reveals some India-specific updates on the model that seek to give it a unique identity.

What is a crossover utility vehicle?

MG Windsor underlines its claim of offering the best of two worlds - the comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV. And while it looks like neither body type, and hence its 'crossover' credentials, it is likely to stand out for its external design elements.

The Windsor EV measures 4,295 mm in length which means it is a little shorter than the ZS EV. It, however, stands 1,677 mm tall and 1,850 mm wide. A wheelbase of 2,700 mm also helps the Windsor EV offer far more rear-seat space than the ZS EV. The model stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and gets LED DRLs and headlight units, a front-charging inlet and LED tail light units. It also gets flush-fitting door handles.

What are the features on the inside of Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor EV packs rear seats that can recline up to 135 degrees, much like seats in the first-class section of international flights. The heavy cushioning on all seats inside also helps elevate the comfort quotient inside this model. A panoramic sunroof, air-purification system and ambient lighting are packed in to create a pleasing ambience inside the vehicle. But there's more.

The Windsor EV gets an 8.8-inch driver display, and a massive 15.6-inch main infotainment screen and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a 9-speaker sound system, a PM2.5 air filter, six airbags, ESC, and more. There are over 80 connected features on the Windsor EV. The boot capacity is a massive 600 litres.

What are the specifications and range of Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor that develops 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Powering the motor is a 38 kWh LFP battery pack with a prismatic cell structure promising a range of 331 km (claimed) on a single charge.

What are the rivals of Windsor EV?

From its price point alone, the Windsor EV from MG takes on a number of rivals like the Tata Curvv EV, Tata Nexon EV Max and Mahindra XUV400. It will also likely undercut its sibling - ZS EV, while also having to compete against models from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai camps in the times to come.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2024, 13:36 PM IST
