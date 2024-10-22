Auto recap, Oct 21: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 review, VW Virtus sells 50,000 units

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, October 21.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 first ride review

The new Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes as the latest sports commuter in the Indian two-wheeler market's 125 cc segment, taking on rivals such as TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R. The new Pulsar N125 differs from the classic Pulsar 125 and the sportier Pulsar NS125. It is also the smallest Pulsar in the N Series but carves an identity of its own. HT Auto has reviewed the motorcycle and here is a detailed ride review of it.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Bajaj Pulsar N125 124.58 cc 124.58 cc ₹94,707 Compare View Offers Toyota Rumion 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Pulsar 125 124.4 cc 124.4 cc 51.46 kmpl 51.46 kmpl ₹81,843 Compare View Offers Hero Splendor Plus 97.2 cc 97.2 cc 80.6 kmpl 80.6 kmpl ₹75,441 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha RX 100 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 first ride review: Baby Pulsar is a fun little package

Volkswagen Virtus breaches 50,000 sales mark in 28 months since launch

Volkswagen Virtus has completed 50,000 in domestic sales in the 28 months that it has been presented in the Indian car market. Launched in March of 2022 - a time when the pandemic was still prevalent, the Virtus has had to compete in a small space and in a market where SUVs have become the crowd puller. Virtus is still counted as one of the newer offerings in the premium sedan segment, a space that has shrunk considerably in recent times. The model counts cousin Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City as its rivals.

Also Read : Volkswagen Virtus breaches 50,000 sales mark in 28 months since launch

Toyota Rumion Festival Edition launched

(Also read: Toyota Rumion Festival Edition launched. Check what's new)

In view of the ongoing festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Rumion Festive Edition. Available across all the trim levels, the limited edition version gets a special Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package at an additional cost of ₹20,608. Notably, the offer is applicable until October 31 2024, across all Toyota dealerships.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: