Auto recap, Oct 2: Ola S1 range gets huge discount, Yamaha teases new sportsbike

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, October 2.

Ola S1 range of electric scooters gets massive discounts

Indian electric two-wheeler maker, Ola Electric has announced massive discounts on its S1 range of electric scooters. The discount is applicable from October 3 onwards. The company stated that the Ola S1X which starts at ₹84,999, ex-showroom, gets a massive discount of ₹35,000. With the discount, the Ola S1X now costs ₹49,999, ex-showroom. However, the company stated that the offer is valid till the stock lasts. Additionally, the other models in the Ola S1 range get discounts of ₹10,000 along with additional benefits of ₹21,000. The additional benefits include an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000, over 140 MoveOS features worth ₹6,000, eight years of battery warranty that cost ₹7,000 and hypercharging credit worth ₹3,000.

Yamaha teases new sportsbike ahead of October 9 debut

Yamaha is going to unveil a new motorcycle globally on October 9, 2024, and it is potentially the all-new YZF-R9. The Japanese manufacturer has posted a new teaser across its social media platforms with a caption that reads, “A new era is Rising. October 9." The video shows a countdown that stops on the number ‘9’ and gives us glimpses of what seems like a full-fairing sportbike. Upon its release, the Yamaha R9 is expected to slot between the recently unveiled 2025 R1 model and the YZF-R7.

Next-gen KTM 390 Adventure R confirmed for global debut at EICMA

KTM AG has announced that it will showcase five new motorcycles at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in November this year. KTM is returning to EICMA after a hiatus of five years with the show previously being its preferred platform to showcase new offerings. While the brand has five new offerings planned for launch, the one that will interest Indian customers the most is the next-generation KTM 390 Adventure R, which has been confirmed for a global debut.

