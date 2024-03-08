HT Auto
Women's Day: Ola Electric announces offers on S1 range of electric scooters

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2024, 12:37 PM
  • Ola Electric is offering several offers on the S1 range of its scooters. Moreover, there is a special offer for women as well.
Ola S1 X+
The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
Ola S1 X+
The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge

Ola Electric has announced special offers that are valid from 8th March to 10th March. The offers are applicable on the S1 Air, S1 X, S1 X+ and S1 Pro. The electric scooters are available with offers of up to 25,000. Moreover, there is a cashback of 2,000 for women. Lastly, there is an offer on exchange of the old petrol-powered scooter as well.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2024, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: S1 Ola S1 Pro EV Ola S1 Air Ola electric scooter electric vehicle electric mobility Ola S1X Plus Ola Electric

