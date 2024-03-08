Women's Day: Ola Electric announces offers on S1 range of electric scooters

Ola Electric has announced special offers that are valid from 8th March to 10th March. The offers are applicable on the S1 Air, S1 X, S1 X+ and S1 Pro. The electric scooters are available with offers of up to ₹25,000. Moreover, there is a cashback of ₹2,000 for women. Lastly, there is an offer on exchange of the old petrol-powered scooter as well.