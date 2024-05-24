Ola S1 Pro to Ather Rizta: Electric scooters with longest range in India

Here is a list of electric scooters that promise range of over 150 kms on a single charge
Simple One electric scooter, launched at ₹1.45 lakh, claims it offers longest range of up to 212 kms
The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 electric scooter comes with a range of 195 kms on a single charge
Hero Vida V1 electric scooter claims 165 kms of range, the third longest among Indian electric scooters
Okinawa Autotech's Okhi-90 electric scooter offers range of up to 160 kms on a single charge
The Okaya Faast 4 electric scooter also promises to offer 160 kms of range on a single charge
Newly launched Ather Rizta electric scooter promises to offer up to 159 kms of range
The Ather 450 Apex electric scooter offers range of up to 157 kms on a single charge