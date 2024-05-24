Ola S1 Pro to Ather Rizta: Electric scooters with longest range in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 24, 2024

Here is a list of electric scooters that promise range of over 150 kms on a single charge

Simple One electric scooter, launched at 1.45 lakh, claims it offers longest range of up to 212 kms

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 electric scooter comes with a range of 195 kms on a single charge

Hero Vida V1 electric scooter claims 165 kms of range, the third longest among Indian electric scooters

 Check product page

Okinawa Autotech's Okhi-90 electric scooter offers range of up to 160 kms on a single charge

The Okaya Faast 4 electric scooter also promises to offer 160 kms of range on a single charge

Newly launched Ather Rizta electric scooter promises to offer up to 159 kms of range

The Ather 450 Apex electric scooter offers range of up to 157 kms on a single charge
Also check out our first ride review of the Ather Rizta electric scooter
Click Here