HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Republic Day 2024: Ola Electric Rolls Out Offers Worth 25,000 On S1 Range

Republic Day 2024: Ola Electric rolls out offers worth 25,000 on S1 range

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2024, 15:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The special offers for the 75th Republic Day include a discount on the extended warranty and an exchange bonus on the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro.
Ola S1 Air
Ola Electric is offering a 50% discount on the extended warranty and an exchange bonus of up to ₹2,000 on the S1 Air and S1 Pro
Ola S1 Air
Ola Electric is offering a 50% discount on the extended warranty and an exchange bonus of up to ₹2,000 on the S1 Air and S1 Pro

India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today and to commemorate the same, Ola Electric has rolled out special offers worth 25,000. The special offers will be available until January 31, 2024, and will be applicable across the company’s electric scooter lineup. Ola Electric’s Republic Day offers include a 50 per cent discount on the extended warranty and up to 2,000 exchange bonus on the S1 Air and S1 Pro models.

Furthermore, Ola Electric says buyers can avail discounts up to 5,000 on select credit car EMIs, while the company is offering a host of finance offers including zero down payment, zero-processing fee, and interest rates starting from 7.99 per cent. Furthermore, the Ola S1 X+ will retain its 20,000 discount that was first announced in December last year and will continue to retail at 89,999 (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Ola MoveOS 4 launched with Ola Maps, anti-theft alert and more

The Ola Electric range comprises five models across different price points. All electric scooters are based on the second-generation S1 platform starting with the S1 X (2 kWh), S1 X (3 kWh), S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro. Sales of the entry-level S1 X are yet to begin, although reservations are open for 999. The Ola e-scooter lineup is priced from 89,999, going up to 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
4 kWh 120 kmph 195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube Electric
4.56 kWh 78 kmph 100 km
₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
3.7 kWh 90 kmph 150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
3 kWh 80 Kmph 100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
3.2 kWh 73 kmph 126 km
₹ 1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
4 kWh 80 kmph 110 km
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Compare

Ola Electric also revealed that it held the ‘Ola Unity Heritage Ride’ on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, wherein the customers rode to their nearest heritage site in 26 cities across the country. In related news, Ola Electric recently became the first EV maker to be accepted under the PLI scheme. The company has also filed a draft red herring prospectus to undertake an initial public offering (IPO).

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2024, 15:52 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 2024 Republic Day Republic Day sale Ola Electric Ola Electric offers Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Ola S1 Air Ola S1 X

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.