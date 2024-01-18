Ola MoveOS 4 launched with Ola Maps, anti-theft alert and more

Ola Electric has officially launched the MoveOS 4 software update for its electric scooters today (January 18). India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer will complete the roll out of the MoveOS 4 software through OTA updates within the next seven days. Packed with more than 100 features, some of which are segment-first, the latest software can be downloaded on all Ola electric scooters except the S1 X. The EV maker has not given any timeline on when S1 X owners will be able to get this update but assured it will happen soon.

Ola MoveOS 4 is the third major software update rolled out by the electric two-wheeler manufacturer within the last two years. In 2022, Ola had launched two software updates. The Move OS 4 was also supposed to be launched last month, but got delayed.

Some of the most prominent features introduced in the latest MoveOS update is Ola Maps. Developed internally, the new navigation system integrates Ola's own Hypercharger network for convenience of its customers. It also offers features like ‘Find my scooter’ and ‘Share location from app’. Ola has also introduced a new Ride Journal feature that will show average speed, battery usage, range, regen, efficiency, money saved and distance covered on every trip.

Another key feature update on MoveOS 4 is the introduction of anti-theft alarm. Ola says it has tuned it in a manner that it can negate every possible ways to steal the e-scooters. Ola has also added feature that allows its customers to enable biometric app lock. It will require the rider to use face or finger to open the application.

Ola has also introduced other features like Hill Hold and Hill descent control, garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert mode, increased range and improved proximity unlock. MoveOS 4 update will also allow riders to engage cruise control feature in Eco riding mode. Other features include personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.

How to download and install Ola MoveOS 4:

The process to download or update existing Ola software involves three easy steps. One needs to access the Ola Electric app and connect to wifi. Once connected, turn on auto-download feature under System Settings. After the downloaed is complete click install to get the MoveOS 4 on your electric scooters.

