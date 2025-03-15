HT Auto
Auto recap, March 14: Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled, Ola Electric gets benefits and more

| Updated on: 15 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA, apart from its normal paint options, is also offered in new colours like aqua mint and clear blue metallic.
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA, apart from its normal paint options, is also offered in new colours like aqua mint and clear blue metallic.

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, March 14.

Ola S1 electric scooters gets benefits

Ola Electric has announced a promotion providing benefits of up to 26,000 on its S1 series of electric scooters, valid until March 17th. The S1 Air is eligible for a discount of 26,750, while the S1 X+ receives a reduction of 22,000. Additionally, the company is offering a complimentary one-year subscription to MoveOS+ for Gen 2 scooters.

Furthermore, Ola is providing a 50 per cent discount on the extended battery warranty, which can extend coverage for up to 8 years or 1.25 lakh kilometers. There is also a 40 per cent discount available on accessories. For more detailed information regarding these offers, interested customers are encouraged to contact their nearest authorized dealerships.

Also Read : Ola Electric announces benefits on S1 range of electric scooters. Check details

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the newest generation of the CLA series, highlighting advanced technology, sustainability, and elegant luxury. The automaker asserts that this latest CLA represents their most intelligent vehicle to date, available in both electric and advanced hybrid powertrain configurations.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA marks the inaugural model in a new lineup of vehicles from the luxury brand, indicating the future trajectory of the company. It combines performance, innovation, and practicality to cater to a diverse array of consumers.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz CLA 2025 unveiled globally, gets up to 792 km range

Honda offers benefits on its BigWing motorcycles

Honda has revealed that it is providing benefits of up to 10,000 on its BigWing motorcycles. However, these incentives are exclusively applicable to motorcycles manufactured in 2024, and the CB200X and Hornet 2.0 are not eligible for any benefits, even though they are marketed through the BigWing network. This initiative aims to reduce the unsold inventory from the previous year. Currently, the BigWing lineup includes nine motorcycle models: CB300F, H'ness CB350, CB350, CB350RS, NX500, Transalp, CBR650R, and GoldWing.

Also Read : Honda offers benefits of up to 10,000 on its BigWing motorcycles

