Honda offers benefits of up to ₹10,000 on its BigWing motorcycles
- Honda is offering benefits of ₹10,000 on 2024 model motorcycles.
The 2025 Honda CB350 H’ness was recently launched in India. However, it will not be offered with any benefits.
Honda has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹10,000 on its BigWing motorcycles. However, these benefits are available only on motorcycles that were built in 2024 and the CB200X and Hornet 2.0 do not get any benefits despite being sold through the BigWing network. Honda is doing this to clear the unsold stock of last year.
First Published Date: 14 Mar 2025, 09:42 AM IST
