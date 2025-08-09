Auto recap, Aug 8: Citroen announces new strategy, New Bolero spotted and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, August 8.

2025 Yezdi Roadster teased

Yezdi Motorcycles has recently released new teasers on its social media platforms, hinting at the forthcoming launch of the revamped Roadster. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is set to debut in India on August 12, 2025, and it is anticipated to feature extensive updates to its design, construction, and engine. Although the teasers do not provide much confirmation, they do showcase the newly designed LED units of the upcoming model. The brand, owned by Classic Legends, is also likely to introduce similar enhancements to the Scrambler, which may be launched on the same date.

This is projected to be the most significant update to the Yezdi Roadster since its initial release in 2022, incorporating modifications such as a new LED headlamp, taillights, and indicators, along with a refreshed color palette. In line with recent updates across the wider Jawa and Yezdi lineup, the new model is expected to exhibit improvements in build quality. Enhancements made to the Jawa 300 and the new Yezdi Adventure are likely to be reflected in the Roadster as well.

Citroen C3, Aircross and Basalt to get upgrades

Citroën India has unveiled a new strategy, termed ‘Citroën 2.0 – Shift Into the New’, which is designed to enhance its market presence in the country through updated vehicle models, a broader retail network, and a more pronounced emphasis on customer experience.

This initiative is based on direct feedback from customers and seeks to establish Citroën as a brand that is both accessible and aspirational. The company has indicated that forthcoming modifications will be evident in the C3, Aircross, and Basalt Coupe SUV models, all of which will feature upgraded interiors, enhanced connectivity options, and improvements in comfort. These enhancements are being crafted with significant contributions from Citroën’s engineering teams in India to cater to local driving requirements, achieving up to 98 percent localization.

New Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted

Mahindra is poised to launch a thoroughly redesigned version of the Bolero Neo, with the new-generation SUV scheduled to debut on August 15. Recent spy photographs of a heavily camouflaged prototype indicate that this is significantly more than just a minor facelift.

The images suggest that the updated Bolero Neo will maintain a boxy profile. At the front, the test vehicle features circular headlamps, while the rear is equipped with vertical tail lamps—likely temporary fixtures rather than the final production components. Additionally, a location for a tailgate-mounted, full-size spare wheel is apparent, along with flush-fitting door handles that contribute to a more streamlined appearance.

