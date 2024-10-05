Suzuki’s newest middleweight superbike lands in India. Check out the new GSX-8R

Published Oct 05, 2024

Suzuki has launched the new GSX-8R full-faired motorcycle in India, the newest contender in the middeweight segment

The GSX-8R gets all-new styling with a compact and vertically-stacked LED headlamp flanked by sleek air intakes on either side

The fuel tank looks muscular and flows into a short and stubby tail section

The Suzuki GSX-8R is available in three colours - Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2

Power comes from a 776 cc twin-cylinder motor tuned for 81.8 bhp and 78 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox & a slipper clutch

The bike gets Showa SFF-BP forks and a linked rear shock while braking power comes from dual 310 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc

The GSX-8R rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels that are shod with Dunlop RoadSport 2 tyres. The bike has a kerb weight of 205 kg (kerb)

There are several electronic aids including ride-by-wire, low rpm assist, traction control, bi-directional quickshifter, ride modes, ABS, and easy start

The new Suzuki GSX-8R is priced at 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and takes on the Triumph Daytona 660, Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Aprilia RS660
