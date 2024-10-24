In pics: Triumph Tiger Sport 800 unveiled, could replace Tiger 850 Sport

HT Auto
  • Triumph Tiger Sport 800 will compete with rivals such as the Honda Transalp XL750 and Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE.
1/9
Triumph has unveiled the new Tiger 800 in the global market. It is expected that the new motorcycle will replace the Tiger 850 Sport in the lineup. The Tiger 800 is expected to launch in India as well in the coming months.
2/9
Once launched, the Triumph Tiger Sport 800 will compete with rivals such as the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and the Honda Transalp XL750. 
3/9
Few of the design elements of the Tiger Sport 800 are taken from the Tiger Sport 660. For instance, the front-end which includes the LED headlamp and muscular fuel tank. 
4/9
The single-piece seat has a height of 835 mm so it can be a bit challenging for shorter riders. However, there is a possibility that the brand will offer a low seat option in the Indian market.
5/9
Triumph says that the windscreen can be adjusted using one hand only. The windscreen also gets integrated wind deflectors to protect the rider from wind blast, The fuel tank capacity is of 18.6 litres. 
6/9
There are three riding modes on offer - Sport, Road and Rain. These change the intervention of the traction, ABS and throttle response. Triumph is also offering Optimised Cornering ABS and a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). 
7/9
There is also cruise control on offer that will come in handy while doing long highway trips. 
8/9
The multifunction display with LCD upper section above an integrated colour TFT screen, is easy to read and can be controlled via the switch cube. The My Triumph Connectivity System is fitted as standard, facilitating turn-by-turn navigation, phone and music information, all controlled via Bluetooth.
9/9
The 798 cc, inline three-cylinder engine puts out 113 bhp peak power and 84 Nm of maximum torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit along with a bi-directional quickshifter. 
First Published Date: 24 Oct 2024, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Triumph Tiger Sport 800

