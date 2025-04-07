Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto recap, April 6: Hyundai cars get discounts, new BMW concept to debut, Tata Sierra coming back soon

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Apr 2025, 07:03 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Sunday, April 6.

Hyundai Venue, Exter, i20 and more get up to 70,000 off

Hyundai Venue, Exter, i20, and Grand i10 Nios are now available with up to 70,000 discounts for April. Hyundai India has introduced these offers just before a planned price increase for its entire lineup. The benefits are a combination of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives, offering customers an opportunity to save prior to the new prices becoming effective. These time-limited offers are available until April 30.

Also Read : Hyundai Venue, Exter, i20 and more get up to 70,000 off. Here’s how much you can save on each model

BMW Concept and new M model set to debut at Concorso d’Eleganza 2025

For many years, the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este has been the stage for German luxury carmaker, BMW to display some of its most bold and artistic automotive creations. The historic location, which overlooks Lake Como in Cernobbio Italy, has hosted the unveiling of the 8 Series Concept in 2017, Concept Touring Coupe in 2023, and Skytop in 2024. BMW has historically revealed their boldest, historic yet still exclusive, concept designs at this event. This year's event, which is to be hosted from May 23 to 25, will feature yet another elaborate concept launch by BMW. But that's about all we know as BMW is keeping the details of the upcoming concept close to the chest.

Also Read : BMW Concept and new M model set to debut at Concorso d’Eleganza 2025. Check details

Tata Sierra to make a comeback soon

The Tata Sierra EV and the Sierra are expected to make thier debut soon. Tata Motors is working on both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants of the Sierra. The Sierra EV will be launched first and will be placed in between the Tata Curvv EV and Harrier EV in the company's hierarchy. Meanhwile, the Sierra in its ICE form will sit between the Tata Curvv and the Tata Harrier.

Also Read : Tata Sierra to make a comeback soon. Here's what the iconic SUV will get in its new avatar

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2025, 07:03 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Sierra Tata Sierra Hyundai Venue Exter i20 Hyundai Venue Hyundai i20 BMW concept car luxury car
